Postgame Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Beat Panthers 34-24 for First Win of Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat the Panthers XXX on Sunday afternoon.
Cincinnati improves to 1-3 on the season. They never trailed in the game. Here are our postgame observations:
Burrow Starts Hot
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 22-of-31 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Cincinnati scored touchdowns on four-straight possessions spanning from the first quarter to the third quarter to take control of the game. That included a touchdown on their final drive of the first half and a score on their opening drive of the second half.
Burrow made some outstanding plays, including a twirling move in the pocket that helped Cincinnati extend a drive in the third quarter.
Defense Struggles
The Bengals' defense forced one turnover and had a really nice goal line stop to start the game, but Andy Dalton and the Panthers still moved the ball up-and-down the field for most of the afternoon.
Tackling was a major issue and Cam Taylor-Britt had a tough day in coverage.
Running Backs Produce
Second-year running back Chase Brown had his best game as a pro, finishing with 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards-per-carry and also had two catches for 12 yards.
Don't be shocked if Brown gets more work on offense moving forward. He brings an explosive element on offense.
That doesn't mean Zack Moss struggled. The veteran finished with 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown reception.
Money Mac
Evan McPherson made a 56-yard field goal and a 46-yard field goal on Sunday. Both kicks were in the second half and the 46-yarder essentially clinched the win for Cincinnati. He also made all four of his extra point attempts. Money Mac was gave the Bengals a big boost on Sunday.
Chase Makes History
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase became the fastest player in team history to get to 4,000+ receiving yards and 30+ touchdowns (49 games). He's just the fifth player in NFL history to reach that mark in less than 50 games, joining A.J. Green, Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr.
Key Interception
Burrow threw his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter when the Bengals were driving downfield to put the game away.
Burrow avoided the rush on third down and thought Chase was going to cut into an open spot of the defense. The star receiver went the other way and the Panthers hauled in an easy interception.
Big Stop
The Bengals' defense got off to a slow start, allowing the Panthers to march downfield and get within one yard of the goal line. Fortunately for the road team, Kris Jenkins Jr. stepped up and made a big play on fourth down to keep the Panthers out of the end zone.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium. It's their first AFC North game of the season.
