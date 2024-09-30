Cincinnati Bengals Report Card: Offense, Special Teams Shine To Offset Dismal Defense
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives in Sunday’s 34-24 road win against the Carolina Panthers.
The last time that happened was Week 7, 2022, in a 35-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
The third and fourth touchdowns in that run came on the final drive of the first half and opening possession of the second half, marking the first time the Bengals had done that since 2016.
There was a lot to like about an offense that has climbed to No. 3 in the DVOA rankings.
But there is much to wring hands about when it comes to ongoing issues with Lou Anarumo’s defense.
Here is this week’s Bengals Report Card:
Rush Offense
Zack Moss and Chase Brown each had 15 carries and combined for 131 rushing yards.
It’s the first time in the Zac Taylor era two players have had at least 15 carries in a game, and it’s the first time any Bengals team has done it in a decade, when Jeremy Hill rushed 25 times and Giovani Bernard 15 times in a 30-0 win at Cleveland in Week 15, 2014 (aka Johnny Manziel’s NFL debut).
Joe Burrow added a 10-yard scramble, giving the Bengals 141 rushing yards. Not counting the Week 18 game last year against the Cleveland Browns backups, that was the most rushing yards in a non-overtime game since the 2022 win against the Kansas City Chiefs (152).
“Outstanding,” Taylor said of Sunday’s rushing attack. “I think they complement each other really well. They can really do all the runs we have. I think the line and the tight ends are doing an excellent job. The receivers are completely bought in on the perimeter. Again, I just think those guys are all playing with a lot of great rhythm right now and a lot of confidence in the run game.”
Grade: A
Pass Offense
Joe Burrow was 11 minutes away from becoming the first Bengals starting quarterback in history not to throw an interception in the first four games of the season.
Then things went awry on a scramble drill when wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase cut in the opposite direction as soon as Burrow released the pass, resulting in an easy interception for Carolina safety Xavier Woods.
But that was one of the only blemishes as the offensive line didn’t allow Burrow to be sacked for the first time since Week 3, 2021.
Burrow threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a highlight-reel catch and run by Chase for 63 yards, and had a triple-digit passer rating (100.5) for the third consecutive game.
“There are certainly plays we're trying to target key guys, and then, you know, if they take them away with whatever they are that doing, Joe progresses and finds it to so many people that can make plays for us,” Taylor said.
“I can think of about every guy that was in that game that made critical plays for us in big moments,” he continued. “I just think we have a lot of good pieces over there, and the line is playing their tails off right now, giving him great protection, so he feels like he can sit back there, call anything.”
Grade: A-
Rush Defense
Missed tackles and poor angles continue to be an issue, as the Bengals struggle to stop even the most basic running plays.
The Panthers ran the ball 29 times for 155 yards (5.3 average). Three of the four Carolina players who had carries averaged at least 5.0 yards per attempt, with quarterback Andy Dalton being the lone exception (three scrambles for 9 yards).
Carolina had a rushing success rate of 62.1 percent, the highest in the league heading into the Monday night games.
But the goal-line stand on the opening possession of the game was significant. Carolina had first and goal at the 2, and the Bengals held the Panthers to 1 yard on three rushing attempts.
Grade: D
Pass Defense
Since his amazing one-handed interception in Week 2 at Kansas City, Cam Taylor-Britt has spiraled to the point where he was such a liability Sunday that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had to replace him.
That led to an unusual split in snap counts in the secondary.
Per Pro Football Focus, Taylor-Britt was targeted six times and allowed five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals managed just six pressures against former Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton and didn’t convert any of them into sacks.
The defense did get its hands on a few balls, including a key one by Trey Hendrickson that resulted in a floating pop up that safety Vonn Bell intercepted to stop Carolina’s second drive.
Grade: C-
Special Teams
This was one of the best all-around performances by the group in sometime.
Ryan Rehkow hit booming punts of 63 and 57 yards but also showed great touch on a 50-yarder that pinned the Panthers inside their 10-yard line.
Rehkow’s 56.7-yard average is the second highest in a game in Cincinnati history behind Will Brice’s 63.0, set in 1999.
Gunner Tycen Anderson chased down the 63 yarder to tackle returner Raheem Blackshear for just a 2-yard gain.
Evan McPherson continues to make the impressive look ordinary. His 56-yard field goal is tied for the fifth longest in franchise history, and it salvaged a disastrous drive that featured a 9-yard loss on a reception and a holding penalty on third and 17.
McPherson added a clutch 46-yarder in the fourth quarter to push the lead back to 10 points.
The Bengals averaged a serviceable 21.3 yards on their kick returns, and they limited Carolina to a 5.3 average on punt returns.
Grade: A
