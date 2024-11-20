Look: Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Makes Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025 Induction Semifinalists Group
CINCINNATI — Willie Anderson is back as a Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025 semifinalist.
It marks the fifth consecutive year the former Bengals offensive tackle made this group and he's made the finalist list (announced later this year) for three straight years as he looks to finally break through into the hall.
Check out the full list of finalists joining the great right tackle in Bengals history:
- Eric Allen, CB — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)
- Jared Allen, DE — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)
- Willie Anderson, T — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)
- Anquan Boldin, WR — 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)
- Jahri Evans, G — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2023-25)
- Antonio Gates, TE — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2024-25)
- James Harrison, LB — 2002-2012, 2014-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2023-25)
- Rodney Harrison, S — 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021, 2023-25)
- Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 11 – 2015-2025)
- Luke Kuechly, LB — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Eli Manning, QB — 2004-2019 New York Giants | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Robert Mathis, DE/LB — 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)
- Steve Smith Sr., WR — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)
- Terrell Suggs, LB/DE — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Fred Taylor, RB — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2020-25)
- Earl Thomas, DB — 2010-18 Seattle Seahawks, 2019 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Adam Vinatieri, PK — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Hines Ward, WR — 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9 – 2017-2025)
- Ricky Watters, RB — 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020, 2022-25)
- Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2020-25)
- Richmond Webb, T — 1990-2000 Miami Dolphins, 2001-02 Cincinnati Bengals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Vince Wilfork, DT — 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)
- Steve Wisniewski, G — 1989-2001 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2014, 2025)
- Darren Woodson, S — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2025)
- Marshal Yanda, G/T — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
