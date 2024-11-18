Look: Tony Pike Takes Issue With Bengals' Late Game Management in Crucial Situation During Loss to Chargers
The Bengals lost to the Chargers 34-27 on Sunday night to fall to 4-7 on the season.
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN 1530 radio host Tony Pike made a great point during his latest film breakdown.
Pike took issue with the Bengals not calling a timeout on 2nd-and-10 with 1:05 left and the game tied at 27.
Joe Burrow couldn't connect with Ja'Marr Chase on a deep pass on first down. The Bengals took Chase out of the game on second down and were still in the huddle with 12 seconds left on the play clock.
They barely got the play off and it wasn't successful. Instead of rushing a play without Chase on the field, Pike thought they should've called timeout and regrouped ahead of the second down play.
The Bengals were forced to punt two plays later and the Chargers scored the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds left.
The Bengals continue to struggle in late game situations, which is a big reason why they're 1-6 in one score game this season. Watch Pike's breakdown below:
