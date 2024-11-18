Bill Simmons Names Star Coach to Replace Zac Taylor Amidst The Five-Year Rule
CINCINNATI — History says it's time for Cincinnati to make a full-scale coaching change across the board, with their Super Bowl winning chances dropping to 0.2% on ESPN's FPI after the Chargers loss.
Basically sealing one of the most stable numbers in football: The Five-Year Rule.
According to FiveThirtyEight, no NFL head coach/quarterback combination in league history has won their first Super Bowl together after completing five seasons of trying. That's exactly where the underperforming Bengals are at, and they can't wait amidst one of the more unique HC cycles approaching in January.
"I don't know how Zac Taylor survives the season," The Ringer's Bill Simmons said on his podcast. "This could be another job that's open, and I was thinking this is a pretty interesting (Bill) Belichick job. He's gonna get one of these jobs. It's a really interesting (Mike) Vrabel job too."
Cincinnati cannot waste this moment. They have to go after the best possible coaching talent to overcome all the futility in the front office and beyond. Mike Vrabel has shown he can do just that, same with Bill Belichick during some of his lean salary cap years in New England.
Taylor has far from maximized his chances, especially in close games, not just this season, but his entire six-year tenure. History is clear that his time is up, what's far less certain is how the Bengals address these cold, hard numbers.
