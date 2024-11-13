Stat of the Jay: Bengals' Fourth-Quarter Defense Approaching Historic Levels of Futility
CINCINNATI – The final 15 minutes in Baltimore last week, when the Ravens scored 21 points to rally from a 14-point deficit to win 35-34, highlighted an issue that has been plaguing the Cincinnati Bengals all year.
The fourth-quarter defense has been abhorrent.
It hasn’t been much in the first three quarters either, but the fourth has been especially bad and is a huge reason why the Bengals have been unable to close games.
The 21 points the team allowed in Baltimore were the most in fourth quarter in a decade, since the Steelers scored 25 on Dec. 7, 2014.
The Cincinnati defense ranks 31st in fourth quarter points allowed, 30th in third down percentage 30th in red zone percentage, 29th in scoring differential, 28th in yards allowed.
They are allowing 53.3 percent of third downs to be converted in the fourth quarter, which ranks eight worst among all teams since 2000.
Their 9.8 fourth-quarter points allowed per game is 11th worst.
They have allowed at least 13 points in the fourth quarter in three consecutive games, setting a franchise record.
The NFL record since the 1970 merger is just five (2009 Rams).
Opponents have outscored the Bengals in the fourth quarter in four consecutive games.
That’s tied with the Washington Commanders for the longest active streak in the league, and it’s one of the longest in Cincinnati history.
If it happens again Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Chargers, a five-game streak would be tied for the second longest single-season stretch in franchise history, excluding the 1987 strike year.
The franchise – and NFL – record is 10 and was set in 2008 when the Bengals were outscored by 87 points while going 1-8-1 in Games 4-13.
Cincinnati’s other five-game streaks were in 1968, 1997 and 2020.
In addition to the current four-game streak, the Bengals also were outscored in the fourth quarter in Week 2 at Kansas City and Week 5 against the Ravens for a total of six times with seven games remaining.
Last year, the Bengals were outscored in the fourth quarter seven times, four of which came after Jake Browning took over for injured quarterback Joe Burrow.
The franchise record is 12, which occurred in 1997 and 2008.
In the Zac Taylor era, the Bengals have outscored opponents in the fourth quarter 38 times, and they have been outscored 38 times. Sixteen times they have scored the same amount as their opponents in the fourth quarter.
But in the last 17 games, they are 5-10-2 when it comes to outscoring opponents in the fourth quarter.
In the Zac Taylor era, the Bengals have been outscored in the fourth quarter 38 times in 92 games.
