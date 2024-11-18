Stat of the Jay: Bengals Wasting Joe Burrow Performances with Alarming, Record-Breaking Frequency
CINCINNATI – Yet another great performance from quarterback Joe Burrow resulted in a loss, sending the Cincinnati Bengals deeper into a historic accounting of futility.
Burrow threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but a pair of missed field goals in the fourth quarter and a ghost defense on the final drive resulted spelled a 34-27 loss at SoFi Stadium.
It marked the fourth time this year that Burrow has thrown for 350+ yards and 3+ touchdowns and still lost.
No quarterback in NFL history has more losses in a season when hitting those benchmarks.
Only eight others even have three.
Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles had four in 2015, but he led the league in interceptions that season with 18.
New Orleans’ Drew Brees had four in 2016, when he threw 15 interceptions.
Both Bortles and Brees made 16 starts in those seasons. Burrow only has 11 with a possible six remaining.
When you add interceptions to the mix and look at the number of losses a quarterback has with 300+ yards, 3+ touchdowns and no picks, the Bengals have thrust Burrow onto an even more dubious list.
Only four quarterbacks have more career losses than Burrow’s four with those credentials – Ben Roethlisberger and Brees each have six, and Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins each own five.
But look at how many career games they’ve played compared to Burrow’s 63.
It’s jarring.
Three of Burrow’s four career losses have come this season and two in back-to-back weeks, with the Week 3 loss to Washington joining the Week 10 and Week 11 games against the Ravens and Chargers.
Brees, Rodgers and Cousins never had more than one in a given season.
Roethlisberger had two in 2018.
Six others have had two such losses in the same season, but Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to have three – and there are still six games to go.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI