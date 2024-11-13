Joe Burrow Not Changing His Relationship With Officials Despite Hits, Uncalled Penalties
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow got smacked with penalty-worthy hits multiple times last week, but the uncalled face mask to close the game, among other hits, isn't going to make him start complaining to officials.
"I'm sure everybody feels that way to some degree," Burrow said about not getting enough calls each game. "I think there was one that absolutely should have been called. But other than that, I don't think there were any that I was super upset about."
He noted on Wednesday ahead of the Chargers matchup that it's a waste of time and not his job to complain.
"I'm not going to be the guy to argue with refs about calls throughout the whole game," Burrow declared. "It gets me out of my thought process, and my zone that I'm in, so I don't think that's my job ... There's not a ton of time in between plays. You want to get your mindset on the situation. What's the call going to be? What's the personnel? What am I expecting from the defense in this situation? I don't want to waste five seconds complaining to the ref about a call that I didn't get, and then I have to flip my mindset back into where it's supposed to be. It's a waste of time."
That makes a ton of sense and is why other players and Bengals coaches have to take on that mantle of defending their quarterback. Cincinnati has gotten better offensive line play in the passing game compared to years past, but Burrow is still getting knocked around. He has taken 59 hits this season, which is tied for sixth-most in the NFL.
He'll have to get rid of the ball quickly on Sunday against the league's third-best defense by sacks (36).
