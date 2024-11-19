Bengals Playoff Tracker: Hope Fading Entering Bye Week
CINCINNATI — The coffin lid is over the Bengals playoff body after Sunday's 34-27 loss to Los Angeles, but Cincinnati hasn't had screws drilled in just yet.
The Bengals are 4-7 and likely have to win out or lose just their lone NFC game remaining and win the other five to make the dance. It's a daunting task for a team that hasn't won three in a row this season, let alone five or six.
They are the AFC's 10th seed and currently hold a 13.4% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index. Two more losses, or one against the AFC, will likely kill all hope, with Cincinnati sitting at 2-5 in AFC play. Every team above them in the playoff standings has a better AFC record, representing their biggest roadblock to jumping into the top seven.
Of the AFC teams with four-plus losses still realistically trying to get in, Cincinnati has the hardest strength of schedule remaining (20th easiest in the NFL, according to Tankathon).
The season's not over yet, but it would take a massive shift following the bye week to get back in contention.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Exclusive: Jermaine Burton on 'Mistake,' Building Trust With Joe Burrow and Other Bengals Teammates
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Ja'Marr Chase's Chances of Winning the Triple Crown
Stat of the Jay: Bengals' Fourth-Quarter Defense Approaching Historic Levels of Futility
Joe Burrow Not Changing His Relationship With Officials Despite Hits, Uncalled Penalties
Mike Florio Reveals More Insight on 'Ugly' Bengals Negotiations With Ja'Marr Chase
Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Fined for Unnecessary Roughness After Hit on Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Put in Waiver Claim on Veteran Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue
Bengals Must Protect Joe Burrow Moving Forward, Even if it Means Getting Fined or Penalized
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja'Marr Chase's Greatness Beyond the Gaudy Stats
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives for Bengals' Primetime Matchup With Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Releasing Former Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue Ahead of Matchup vs Cincinnati Bengals
'Nobody is Going to Baby You Anymore' - Joe Burrow, Other Bengals React to Jermaine Burton Being Inactive
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast