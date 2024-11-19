All Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow Joins Legendary Quarterback Stat List Through 11 Games, Without Wins to Match

Burrow is holding up his end of the bargain.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces between plays in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces between plays in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The crazy Joe Burrow stats from this season keep flowing in amidst a 4-7 record for Cincinnati. That number sticks out like a sore thumb compared to some of the great quarterbacks who've performed like him throughout NFL history.

According to Jacob Kaye, Burrow's one of five quarterbacks ever to post 3,000-plus passing yards, 27-plus touchdowns, and four or fewer interceptions through the first 11 games of a campaign.

Those other six total QB seasons averaged 14 wins by the end, none finished with fewer than 13. Cincinnati is on track for roughly seven victories, according to ESPN FPI. Check out the legendary names below:

