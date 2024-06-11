All Bengals

Look: Christian McCaffrey Featured on Madden 25 Cover

Cincinnati fans were wondering if the orange hints meant a Bengal would get the call.

Russ Heltman

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Christian McCaffrey is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year and the NFL's newest face of Madden 25 after EA Sports revealed him as the cover athlete this week.

Check out the cover after  Bengals fans speculated Joe Burrow or Ja'Marr Chase would get the call.

Cincinnati has still never had a cover athlete for the game.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties

Watch: Tee Higgins Toughest Catches From 2023 Season

PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards

Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'

Look: Bengals Land Multiple Names on 33rd Team's Fastest Players List

Watch: Bengals Fans Speculate Cincinnati Stars Could Be on Madden 25 Cover

Cincinnati Bengals' Evolving Approach With Joe Burrow is Noteworthy

ESPN Ranks Two Bengals Drafts Among Top Classes This Century

Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow

Watch: Chad Johnson Faces Off Against Bengals Rookie at Practice, Tee Higgins Jokes About Exchange

Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback

Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Jaylen Waddle's Huge Contract Extension With Dolphins

Look: Photo Emerges of Trent Brown's Offseason Work With Popular O-Line Trainer

Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz

Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason

NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?

Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview

Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News