Mike Tomlin Responds to Tyler Boyd's Observation of the Steelers

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd wasn't shy when asked about the potential power shift that occurred in their Week 3 win over the Steelers at Heinz Field.

"The good thing about that win was not only did the Steelers feel that, everybody in the country felt it," Boyd said on Monday. "The last plays of the game for them, they gave up. You could see it. They had three drops in a row. For a team to see that is giving us more power, giving us the antidote to know how good we are."

Those comments didn't sit well with some in Pittsburgh. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin dismissed Boyd's remarks on Tuesday.

"I don't care about Tyler Boyd's opinion about what transpired at any point during the game," Tomlin said. "Like I said after that game, and it includes him, I tip my cap to that organization and their performance and win. I proceed moving on to the next challenge and we better play better the next time we see him. That's always our mentality. I care less about what people say that are not involved in us and with us and function and understand who and what we are."

These two teams will meet again, as the Bengals host the Steelers in Week 12 at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 28.

