It's Official: Drew Brees Announces His Retirement

Drew Brees is retiring. The future Hall of Famer made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Brees wrote on Instagram. "Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more."

Brees, 42, played in the NFL for 20 seasons. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion and a one-time All-Pro.

Brees changed the Saints organization when he signed as a free agent in 2006. No one could've predicted the success he was going to have in New Orleans, but he defied the odds and became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

-----

You May Also Like:

Multiple Teams Interested in Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook