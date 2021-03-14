NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

It's Official: Drew Brees Announces His Retirement

Brees played in the NFL for 20 seasons
Author:
Publish date:

Drew Brees is retiring. The future Hall of Famer made the announcement on Sunday afternoon. 

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Brees wrote on Instagram. "Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more."

Brees, 42, played in the NFL for 20 seasons. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion and a one-time All-Pro.

Brees changed the Saints organization when he signed as a free agent in 2006. No one could've predicted the success he was going to have in New Orleans, but he defied the odds and became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Multiple Teams Interested in Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's Official: Drew Brees Announces His Retirement

Aug 17, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Hosting Veteran Cornerback A.J. Bouye For Visit

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) lines up to defend against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) in the third quarter of an NFL Week 12 game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 16-10, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-11 on the season. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 24
GM Report

William Jackson III Expected to Get 'Big-Time Pay Day' in Free Agency

Kevin Zeitler
News

Multiple Teams Expected to Show Interest in Free Agent Guard Kevin Zeitler

September 22, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Bengals' Cap Space, Offseason Strategy and Potential Targets in Free Agency

Corey Linsley
News

Bengals Mentioned as Best Fit For One of NFL's Best Centers

Sep 14, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) in the 4th quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Florida Standout Kyle Pitts

Larry Warford and Trai Turner
GM Report

Three Free Agent Guards That Bengals Should Consider Signing to Protect Joe Burrow