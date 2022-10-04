Podcast: Joe Mixon and the Bengals Hope to Get the Ground Game Going

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to Joe Mixon's recent comments, which include thoughts about the Bengals' rushing attack, his health, the offensive line and so much more!

Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Underdogs For First Time in 2022 Season in Week 5 Against Ravens

Bengals Tied for First Place in AFC North Going Into Week 5

Bengals Place Tight End Drew Sample on Injured Reserve

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok