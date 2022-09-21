Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Wants Everyone to Relax: 'We're Gonna Be Fine. We're Not Worried About It'

Cincinnati enters Sunday with an 0-2 record.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals haven't started the season the way they had hoped, but the star quarterback was calm, cool and composed when he met with the media on Wednesday. 

"Everyone is frustrated but like I said we're not panicking," Burrow said. "Two games in, we got 15 games left. It's all just take a deep breath and relax. We're gonna be fine. We're not worried about it."

The Bengals have only scored 37 points in two games. They haven't scored a touchdown in the first half of either game.

"We’ve just got quit beating ourselves, start faster and then we’ll get more chances," Burrow said. 

Cincinnati is in danger of falling to 0-3 for the first time in the Burrow era. Getting a win this week is the only thing on his mind. 

"We've just gotta go out and play well this week and get a win. We can't go down 0-3," Burrow said. "We're not panicking. We're focused on one week at a time, so we're gonna go out there and give it our best shot this week, we're going to have a great gameplan and we're going to execute it well."

