Joe Burrow Wants Everyone to Relax: 'We're Gonna Be Fine. We're Not Worried About It'

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals haven't started the season the way they had hoped, but the star quarterback was calm, cool and composed when he met with the media on Wednesday.

"Everyone is frustrated but like I said we're not panicking," Burrow said. "Two games in, we got 15 games left. It's all just take a deep breath and relax. We're gonna be fine. We're not worried about it."

The Bengals have only scored 37 points in two games. They haven't scored a touchdown in the first half of either game.

"We’ve just got quit beating ourselves, start faster and then we’ll get more chances," Burrow said.

Cincinnati is in danger of falling to 0-3 for the first time in the Burrow era. Getting a win this week is the only thing on his mind.

"We've just gotta go out and play well this week and get a win. We can't go down 0-3," Burrow said. "We're not panicking. We're focused on one week at a time, so we're gonna go out there and give it our best shot this week, we're going to have a great gameplan and we're going to execute it well."

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok