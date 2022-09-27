CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is known for his style and swagger, but he's certainly not thinking about either on the football field.

The Bengals star was asked about Cincinnati's "White Bengal" helmets on Tuesday. The team will wear white helmets for the first time.

Instead of discussing how much he likes them, Burrow made it clear that it doesn't really matter what he's wearing on the field.

"I’d play in trash bags," he said. "I really don’t care what we wear out there."

It's worth noting that plenty of Bengals players like the helmets and Burrow probably likes them too. Instead of building the hype around them, he dismissed them, which could be his way of setting the tone for the week.

Cincinnati is 1-2 and they're hoping to hand Miami (3-0) their first loss of the season. Rather than focusing on their uniforms, Burrow chose to downplay the Bengals' new look.

He also downplayed the primetime spotlight, with the Bengals hosting the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

"We've been in these situations," Burrow said. "We've played in those games and so the energy might be a little different than usual, but it's just another game."

