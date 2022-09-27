Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Dolphins: 'I Owe You Boy'
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Eli Apple didn't hesitate to call out opposing wide receivers during Cincinnati's Super Bowl run last season.
Tyreek Hill made that list after the Bengals rallied to beat the Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game.
Hill didn't forget Apple's tweet, even though he got traded to the Dolphins this offseason. The start wide receiver "can't wait" to face the Bengals veteran.
"I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man," Hill said. "I owe you, boy. I owe you. I'm here. The Cheetah is here."
Hill had 13 receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown in two games against the Bengals last season.
The Bengals host the 3-0 Dolphins on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season
Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start
Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense
Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys
Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable
Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?
Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys
Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas
Read More
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys
Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys
Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick
Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers
Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers
Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch
Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss
Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others
Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers
Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers
Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast