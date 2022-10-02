Bengals Move Into Tie for First Place in AFC North After Division Rivals Falter in Week 4

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Cincinnati is tied for first place in the AFC North after the rest of the division lost on Sunday.

Buffalo rallied to beat Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium 23-20. Meanwhile, the Falcons beat the Browns 23-20 in Atlanta and the Jets scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left to beat the Steelers 24-20 in Pittsburgh.

There's a three-way tie for first place in the AFC North going into Week 5. The Bengals play the Ravens in Baltimore next Sunday.

