Bengals Move Into Tie for First Place in AFC North After Division Rivals Falter in Week 4

Cincinnati is tied for first place after starting the season 0-2.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday to improve to 2-2 on the season. 

Cincinnati is tied for first place in the AFC North after the rest of the division lost on Sunday. 

Buffalo rallied to beat Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium 23-20. Meanwhile, the Falcons beat the Browns 23-20 in Atlanta and the Jets scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left to beat the Steelers 24-20 in Pittsburgh. 

There's a three-way tie for first place in the AFC North going into Week 5. The Bengals play the Ravens in Baltimore next Sunday. 

