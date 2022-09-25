Skip to main content

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Throws Three Touchdowns, Bengals Beat Jets 27-12

Cincinnati improves to 1-2 on the season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, beating the Jets 27-12 at Metlife Stadium. 

Cincinnati led wire-to-wire and while things weren't perfect, they played much better than they had in past weeks. 

The Bengals improve to 1-2 on the season. Here are some of our postgame observations:

Fast Start

The Bengals didn't score a touchdown in the first half in Weeks 1 or 2. That changed on Sunday when they scored 14 first quarter points. 

Joe Burrow found Samaje Perine for a 12-yard touchdown on Cincinnati's opening drive. He also connected with Tyler Boyd for a 56-yard score later in the quarter. 

Burrow completed 8-of-10 passes for 95 yards on Cincinnati's opening possession. His 95 yards passing were the most on an opening drive since 2014 according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Burrow finished 23-of-35 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. 

Trey's Trio 

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson didn't have a sack in Cincinnati's first two games, but that changed on Sunday. 

The Pro Bowler had 2.5 sacks, including a strip-sack on the Jets first possession of the second half that led to a Bengals touchdown. 

Hendrickson had a team-record 14.5 sacks a season ago. He may top it this year if he has a couple more performances like he did on Sunday.

Cincinnati had four sacks on the day. They also forced three turnovers. 

Big Plays

The Bengals' offense produced multiple big plays on Sunday. Burrow connected with Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown. He also found Tee Higgins for a 45-yard gain. 

Burrow was sacked three times, but didn't turn the ball over. The offensive line was better than it was in past weeks. Sunday was a step in the right direction for an offense that had struggled for most of the 2022 season. 

Reader Goes Down

Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter. He walked off under his own power, but was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. 

Reader is one of the Bengals' best players and is a huge part of their defense. Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked. 

Up Next

The Bengals host the Dolphins on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 pm ET at Paycor Stadium. Miami beat Buffalo on Sunday to improve to 3-0 on the season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces a fumble by New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Trey Hendrickson Forces Fumble, Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase For Touchdown

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Lead Jets 20-9 at Metlife Stadium

By James Rapien
Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Jets DT Quinnen Williams Screams at Coach During Matchup Against Bengals

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tyler Boyd for 56-Yard Touchdown, Bengals Extend Lead Over Jets

By James Rapien
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Samaje Perine for Opening Drive Touchdown Against Jets

By James Rapien
Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against New York Jets

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) readies for the snap as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) moves in motion in the second quarter of an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2364
Gameday

Jets' D-Line 'Licking Their Chops' Ahead of Week 3 Matchup With Joe Burrow, Bengals' O-Line

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks toward the sideline during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0059
AllBengals Insiders+

Quick Predictions: Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Gets Going in Week 3 Against New York Jets

By James Rapien