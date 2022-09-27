CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reached out to Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell after Cleveland traded for the three-time All-Star.

“I just said, ‘Welcome to Ohio. If you ever want to come to a game, let me know,'" Burrow said on Tuesday. "He (Mitchell) said the same. We’re going to stay in touch.”



Burrow, 25, was a big fan of the LeBron James-led Cavaliers growing up. It sounds like he'll be watching plenty of them again this season.

"Yeah I grew up a big Cavs fan, so it was exciting to see him go [to Cleveland]," Burrow said. "I’m excited to see him play. They’ve been getting better and better every year. Obviously I grew up back in the LeBron era, so that was exciting for me, watching that. Now we get a guy like Donovan to go out and do what he’s going to do. I’m excited to watch."

The Cavaliers are expected to be one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA. Mitchell joins an All-Star cast that includes Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Watch the clip of Burrow discussing his relationship with Mitchell below.

