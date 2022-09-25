Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the New York Jets

The Bengals got their first win of the season on Sunday, beating the Jets 27-12 at Metlife Stadium. Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Joe Burrow

After a rough first couple of games, Burrow bounced back to secure the Bengals their first win of the season. He threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. More importantly, he looked much more comfortable in the pocket.

After getting sacked 13 times in two games, he was looking timid in the pocket, tucking the ball early and not hanging around to deliver passes. Against the Jets, he stuck in the pocket with confidence and delivered some beautiful passes. This game showed how good the Bengals offense can be when their quarterback is comfortable.

Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals defensive end had a massive game against the Jets. Hendrickson finished with 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. After a slow start to the season, Hendrickson appears to have to returned to form from last year.

Tyler Boyd

Boyd finished the game with four receptions for 105 yards and a 56 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins usually getting most of the looks, it was good to see Boyd have a game like this. He remains a consistently reliable target out of the slot for this Bengals offense.

Akeem Davis-Gaither

He led the Bengals in tackles with 13 and added one tackle for loss. With Germaine Pratt being out against the Jets, Davis-Gaither stepped up and added some much needed support to the linebacker group. After missing a large chunk of the season last year, Davis-Gaither looks like he’s taken a step forward with his play this year.

Losers

Joe Mixon

The Bengals running back just couldn’t get much going on Sunday. He ran for 24 yards on 12 carries, averaging just two yards per carry. The Bengals replaced him with Samaje Perine later in the game who ended up out-gaining Mixon on the ground with 47 yards on nine carries.

