The Bengals face Baltimore to close out the 2022-23 regular season.

CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football.

Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver.

He will now have missed a full month and four games heading into the final bout of the season against Cincinnati. The Ravens are 2-1 in Jackson's absence, totaling just three touchdowns in 15 quarters without him as the defense carries a big load with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

If the Ravens (two-point favorites) beat Pittsburgh then the winner in Week 18 captures the AFC North crown, regardless of the Bengals' result against the Bills.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

