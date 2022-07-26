CINCINNATI — Riley Reiff has a new home after spending the 2022 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Adam Schefter, Reiff reached an agreement on a "one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with the Chicago Bears, with $10 million likely to be earned."

Fans had wondered about a possible reunion between Cincinnati and Reiff if the Bengals couldn't bandage up their offensive line this offseason.

Although, the price point now looks like it was too steep. Reiff is making roughly $2 million more than the Bengals are paying La'el Collins in 2022.

The 33-year-old Reiff played in 12 games last year before missing the final month of the season and playoffs. It was the first year of his career where he didn't play in 13-plus games.

