Sam Hubbard Foundation Gives Grant to UC Health to Address Food Insecurity

The Sam Hubbard Foundation has teamed up with UC Health and The Freestore Foodbank to support more individuals and families in the community who are suffering from food insecurity.

The Foundation has pledged an initial gift of $10,000 to UC Health's Food is Medicine program as well as recurring annual support to help sustain and expand the program to serve even more in need.

UC Health’s Food is Medicine program has benefitted more than 2,000 people in Greater Cincinnati this year. In partnership with The Freestore Foodbank, the program supports individuals and families affected by food insecurity by providing free food, hygiene items and produce vouchers during visits to their primary care providers.

“As a native Cincinnatian and a Cincinnati Bengal, I have a deep love for my family, football and this community. I started the Sam Hubbard Foundation to serve and give back to a city that has done so much for me,” Hubbard said. “While Cincinnati is a great place to live, work and play, there are those among us who struggle daily to provide food for themselves and their families. I am proud that the Sam Hubbard Foundation is able to take direct action to help alleviate this problem.”

The Bengals captain also has a personal connection to UC Health and its mission to advance healing and reduce suffering: his mother, Amy, and sister, Madison, both work as nurses at UC Medical Center.

Sam Hubbard with mother, Amy, and sister, Madison. Courtesy of the Sam Hubbard Foundation

UC Health’s Food is Medicine program screens patients for food insecurity during visits to their primary care provider. Those who need support can immediately access an in-office food pantry stocked with pantry staples and hygiene items, and they receive vouchers for fresh produce at Freestore Foodbank locations. The program is located at the UC Health Hoxworth Internal Medicine and Pediatric Clinic in Clifton.

Food insecurity is a growing problem nationally and within our community—in the United States, 38 million people, including 12 million children, experience food insecurities. In the Cincinnati region, more than 270,000 households experience food insecurity.

Hubbard has had a long-lasting relationship with The Freestore Foodbank. He partnered with them as part of his Thanksgiving Drive last holiday season as well as raised over $85,000 to support The Freestore Foodbank during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hubbard's efforts provided 250,000 meals to those in need in the Greater Cincinnati area.

