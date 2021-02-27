NFL News: Seahawks Could Cut Carlos Dunlap After Trading For Him in October

Carlos Dunlap appeared in eight games for the Seahawks in 2020 after the Bengals sent him to Seattle in a midseason trade.

He finished with five sacks, 14 tackles (six for loss) and 14 quarterback hits over that span.

Despite a productive stint with the Seahawks, Dunlap could be released this offseason.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old would account for $14.1 million in cap space if the Seahawks kept him around in 2021.

Dunlap bet on himself and restructured his contract to help facilitate the trade to Seattle. Now he may end up becoming a free agent unless he's willing to take another pay cut.

Dunlap is set to make a $3 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2021 league year. The Seahawks could cut him before paying that roster bonus, which is the most likely outcome according to ESPN.

That doesn't mean Dunlap won't end up in Seattle. Cutting him, letting him test the free agent market and then re-signing him at a lower rate could certainly happen, but there's a chance Dunlap's run with the Seahawks will be short-lived.

The Bengals drafted Dunlap in the second-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 82.5 career sacks with Cincinnati, which is one shy of Eddie Edwards' franchise record (83.5). He had one sack and 18 tackles in seven games with the Bengals before they traded him to the Seahawks.

