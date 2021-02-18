NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Former Broncos and Jets Quarterback Tim Tebow Retiring From Baseball

Tebow spent four years in the Mets organization
Tim Tebow is hanging up his cleats—again. He announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday night. 

The former Broncos and Jets quarterback was in the Mets minor league system for the past four years. 

The 33-year-old never made it to the Major Leagues, but he did appear in 77 games for the Mets Triple-A affiliate in 2019. 

In three professional seasons, Tebow posted a .223/.299/.338 slash line with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 107 RBI in 287 games.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said in a statement. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met."

The Broncos picked Tebow in first-round (25th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He posted an 8-6 record over two seasons and helped Denver beat the Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the 2011 NFL Playoffs. 

They traded Tebow to the Jets that offseason. He spent one year in New York. 

Tebow only played in the NFL for three seasons. He was in the Patriots and Eagles' organizations in 2013 and 2015, respectively, but didn't make their final rosters. 

Tebow is a legend in the Jacksonville area. His former head coach Urban Meyer is the Jaguars head coach. Maybe there's a spot on the staff (or roster) for the former Heisman Trophy winner. 

Feb 16, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow walks between workout stations during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
