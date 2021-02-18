Former Broncos and Jets Quarterback Tim Tebow Retiring From Baseball

Tim Tebow is hanging up his cleats—again. He announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday night.

The former Broncos and Jets quarterback was in the Mets minor league system for the past four years.

The 33-year-old never made it to the Major Leagues, but he did appear in 77 games for the Mets Triple-A affiliate in 2019.

In three professional seasons, Tebow posted a .223/.299/.338 slash line with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 107 RBI in 287 games.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said in a statement. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met."

The Broncos picked Tebow in first-round (25th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He posted an 8-6 record over two seasons and helped Denver beat the Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the 2011 NFL Playoffs.

They traded Tebow to the Jets that offseason. He spent one year in New York.

Tebow only played in the NFL for three seasons. He was in the Patriots and Eagles' organizations in 2013 and 2015, respectively, but didn't make their final rosters.

Tebow is a legend in the Jacksonville area. His former head coach Urban Meyer is the Jaguars head coach. Maybe there's a spot on the staff (or roster) for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

-----

You May Also Like:

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Adam Pacman Jones Wants to Fight Jake Paul

The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One

Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021

Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook