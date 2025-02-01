Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan: Shedeur Sanders Has Similarities With Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals star Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Cincinnati picked him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Former Bengals offensive coordinator and current Titans head coach Brian Callahan is hoping history repeats itself this year.
Callahan recently compared Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders to Burrow.
"People had questions about Burrow's arm strength in general coming out," Callahan told ESPN's Turron Davenport. "One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. ... They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength. "Those things are how you make up for maybe not having the biggest arm. If you're throwing on time and putting a ball when and where you're supposed to go, you're not going to have too many problems."
Sanders is one of multiple quarterbacks that the Titans will consider with the No. 1 overall pick. He didn't have the same success Burrow had in his final college season at LSU, but Sanders did help turn around a Colorado program that struggled before his arrival in 2023.
Callahan was Burrow's offensive coordinator for four seasons (2020-23). The Bengals went to two AFC Championship Games and made it to Super Bowl LVI in Burrow's second season. He would like nothing more than to find the next franchise quarterback that could help turn around a Titans team that finished 3-14 in 2024.
Check out Davenport's entire article on Callahan and his quest for a quarterback here.
