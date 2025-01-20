'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
The Cincinnati Bengals and Zac Taylor went back to the Bill Callahan coaching tree for their third attempt at finding the right offensive line coach.
Scott Peters, a former NFL offensive lineman himself, started his NFL coaching career with Callahan as a consultant, then assistant, before he became New England's offensive line coach in 2024.
Peters' connections to Taylor and the Bengals organization run deep, and in retrospect it's easy to piece together why he was the pick. Taylor is closely connected with his college head coach in Callahan, and most of Peters' NFL experience was as a Callahan assistant. He comes highly recommended by former Bengals offensive line coach (and later, consultant) Jim McNally, who has long been a fan of Peters' expertise, specifically about pass blocking. Those endorsements likely held significant weight for Taylor.
In McNally's case, he's been a long-time Peters fan. In 2015 at a coaching clinic, he said "If you think you know everything about pass blocking and punching, you don't. This is the best in the world. And it's hard for me to say that, I'm biting off a lot here. This f---ing guy is the best." After the hire was announced, McNally expressed more praise.
Public approval didn't stop there. Willie Anderson wrote on Monday that the "Bengals hired a really good Oline coach in Peters!" Offensive line guru Brandon Thorn was also bullish on the Scott Peters hire for New England last year. Thorn's Twitter profile, like McNally's, is littered with praise for Peters.
Skeptical fans pointed to the Patriots' poor performance in 2024, which improved after Drake Maye took over as their starting quarterback. And, while the results weren't there in New England, the Cleveland Browns offensive line performed significantly worse in 2024 after Callahan and Peters departed.
Another question will be Peters' ability as a talent evaluator. He doesn't have a long track record in this area, but will be required to provide significant input into the evaluation and acquisition process in Cincinnati. New England's offensive line draft picks in 2024, Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson, were seen as two of the worst reaches in the entire class. We don't know how much input he had in those picks, but the Bengals obviously need to get it right as they look to upgrade at the guard position this offseason.
Others have expressed concern that Frank Pollack was also a Callahan disciple, asking why Peters will have success where Pollack didn't. It's fair to wonder how a second-year offensive line coach will perform in a new environment, where the wide zone scheme Callahan is best known for won't be a focal point.
But when I asked a league source about Peters, they dismissed concerns about the Patriots' tumultuous year, and expressed confidence in his ability to match scheme to personnel.
"They had the worst OL talent in the league," one source said. "He's an expert pass pro technician. He's well versed in run scheme—will fit it to the personnel. Awesome guy, takes no sh--, but players will enjoy his demeanor. He's super detailed."
The source also expects differences between Peters and Pollack from a technique perspective, and thinks Peters will relate and connect to players differently.
Technical prowess is at the forefront of the optimist's case for Peters. Experts familiar with him who are praising the hire focused on Peters advanced technique development, which is noteworthy because blocking technique has seen so little innovation. It's what got him his chance at coaching in the NFL, where players have told us offensive line coaches are more concerned with scheme and gameplanning than teaching technique.
Now he'll bring that approach to the Bengals.
With only one year of experience running an offensive line room in the NFL, it's probably fair to say that hiring Peters is a move to target an "up and comer."
As with any major coaching hire, it's impossible to predict the fit until we see results on the field. He'll need to do a better job than Pollack with player development and marrying the run game to the strenghts of the passing offense.
But today, as the news is fresh, every bit of feedback I've received from former players, coaches, and offensive line experts is excited about Peters' future.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast