Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The Bengals hired Scott Peters to be their new offensive line coach. Peters, a six-year NFL veteran, spent last season in New England as their offensive line coach.
Before that, he spent four seasons in Cleveland (2020-23) with Bill Callahan.
Peters is an NFL veteran, he's clearly held in high regard in league circles, but the thing that stands out about this hire is what Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in his statement.
“Scott is a great fit for our offense,” Taylor said.
Those eight words that don't sound like much. That's just coach speak, right?
Wrong.
The Bengals moved on from Frank Pollack because they wanted and needed a better fit for their offense. They wanted someone that could come in and help them marry the run and the pass game.
It's worth noting that Peters doesn't have the "run game coordinator" title that Pollack had. Regardless, finding the right fit was always the No. 1 goal and top reason why they were looking for a new offensive line coach.
“He is passionate about the position, and has done a great job of both developing young players and helping veteran players continue to grow," Taylor said. "He is familiar with the AFC North and knows what it takes to win in our division. I am excited to have him on our staff.”
Adding an offensive line coach that understands what it takes in the division is important. Also finding a coach that can develop Amarius Mims, Matt Lee and any of the Bengals' future draft picks is crucial to their success.
The Bengals know they need to keep Joe Burrow upright. They're hoping this was a step in the right direction.
