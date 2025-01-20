Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
CINCINNATI — New Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters got a ringing endorsement from a reputable voice. Longtime Bengals and NFL offensive line coach Jim McNally thinks the hire "will make the Bengals great again."
McNally coached the Bengals offensive line for 15 seasons from 1980-94. He was the brain behind protecting Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason on Cincinnati's first two AFC title runs. He coached in the league from 1966 to 2007 and consulted for Cincinnati for a decade starting in 2012.
"Scott Peters will make the Bengals great again," McNally posted on X. "Mark my words. He is hands-on, smart, updated with the latest techs on pass and run, and will develop young guys to their max. He is the top new O-Line coach in the NFL way beyond all expectations."
Roster maximization through elite coaching is the only way Cincinnati can win a Super Bowl with how it operates financially and ringing endorsements like this are a good sign they may have landed an elite teacher for the team's second-most important unit behind quarterback.
Peters was stuck with a brutal situation in New England last season and before that helped mold a Browns offensive line lauded for its success (finished no lower than 12th in NFL rushing yards from 2020-23).
Read more on Peters here from our Jay Morrison.
