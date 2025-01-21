All Bengals

Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery

The Cincinnati star's house was broken into last month.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Police have reportedly made four arrests that could be related to Joe Burrow's house robbery last month. WLWT reported four Chilean nationals are accused of breaking into multiple "high-value" homes in multiple states.

"Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez and Sergio Cabello face multiple charges including participating in a criminal gang, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, obstructing official business and possession of criminal tools," WLWT's Karin Johnson reported.

Burrow was out of town when his home incident happened playing Monday Night Football in Dallas. Johnson noted the court documents don't directly mention Burrow but that the evidence included "an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County."

It was the latest in a string of athlete robberies that also hit Chiefs' stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce last year. Check out WLWT's story here.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

