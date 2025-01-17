Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
CINCINNATI — The Bengals finished the season 9-8 after winning five-straight games to end the season.
They beat the Cowboys, Titans, Browns, Broncos and Steelers to finish with a winning record.
Oddly enough, the winning streak started after they signed kicker Cade York.
York made 9-of-11 field goal attempts, including a 59-yarder against the Browns that tied Evan McPherson's franchise record. He's also 14-for-15 on extra point attempts.
Is York part of the winning formula?
He might be. The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York is a combined 20-0. They went 5-0 with the Bengals. They also went 15-0 at LSU in 2019 en route to a National Championship.
It may be a coincidence, but the numbers are the numbers.
