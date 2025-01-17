All Bengals

Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after advancing the ball with running back Chase Brown (30) in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals finished the season 9-8 after winning five-straight games to end the season.

They beat the Cowboys, Titans, Browns, Broncos and Steelers to finish with a winning record.

Oddly enough, the winning streak started after they signed kicker Cade York.

York made 9-of-11 field goal attempts, including a 59-yarder against the Browns that tied Evan McPherson's franchise record. He's also 14-for-15 on extra point attempts.

Is York part of the winning formula?

He might be. The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York is a combined 20-0. They went 5-0 with the Bengals. They also went 15-0 at LSU in 2019 en route to a National Championship.

It may be a coincidence, but the numbers are the numbers.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News