Bijan Robinson Mesmerized NFL Fans With Impressive Body Control During Training Camp
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is primed for a huge season in 2025, and is already turning heads early on in training camp.
A short clip made the rounds on social media of Robinson masterfully completing a drill, showcasing his remarkable body control. Robinson looked like he was gliding across water while he ran through the step drill, and though the video runs just a few seconds long, it's a stunning glimpse into his mastery of his craft.
Robinson's center of gravity barely changes as his legs shift side to side with each step. That type of balance isn't easy to achieve, and it's no wonder he's such a nightmare for opposing defenses. Robinson drew some major praise from reigning rushing champ Saquon Barkley just days ago, and it's not difficult to see why he's made such a strong impression on his peer.
The NFL world was awestruck by Robinson's swiftness in the drill, and they shared their disbelief on social media.