SI

Bijan Robinson Mesmerized NFL Fans With Impressive Body Control During Training Camp

Karl Rasmussen

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is entering his third NFL season.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is entering his third NFL season. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is primed for a huge season in 2025, and is already turning heads early on in training camp.

A short clip made the rounds on social media of Robinson masterfully completing a drill, showcasing his remarkable body control. Robinson looked like he was gliding across water while he ran through the step drill, and though the video runs just a few seconds long, it's a stunning glimpse into his mastery of his craft.

Robinson's center of gravity barely changes as his legs shift side to side with each step. That type of balance isn't easy to achieve, and it's no wonder he's such a nightmare for opposing defenses. Robinson drew some major praise from reigning rushing champ Saquon Barkley just days ago, and it's not difficult to see why he's made such a strong impression on his peer.

The NFL world was awestruck by Robinson's swiftness in the drill, and they shared their disbelief on social media.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL