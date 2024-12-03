Bill Belichick Honestly Assesses Patriots' Struggles in First Season Under Jerod Mayo
Bill Belichick doesn't see much going well with the New England Patriots right now.
The Pats are in their first season with Jerod Mayo as their head coach after parting ways with Belichick in the offseason, and it hasn't been the year New England hoped for. After 13 weeks, the Patriots are 3–10 and have lost three of their last four—a slump that followed a six-game losing streak earlier in the season.
As a guest on Let's Go! with Jim Gray on Monday, Belichick didn't hold back on his former team's issues.
"Yeah, just haven't done enough to win very many games on any level," he said. "They’ve had trouble on defense. One of the last-ranked teams on offense, if not the bottom ranked. Missed some key field goals and some kicking plays as well. So I'd say all three areas of the game just haven't been good enough to win. And they still got a couple games left against Buffalo, right? They have a bye week this week, so maybe they can get a few things straightened out, but it's just been a pretty inconsistent year. Just haven't been able to do enough to win when they needed to."
Gray then asked Belichick if he feels for the players he brought to or worked with on the Patriots.
"No, there are a lot of people there that, you know, very close to. A lot of 'em that I brought there, especially defensively," the six-time Super Bowl champion said. "Almost all those players are re-signed and most all the offensive skill players, too. So it's hard to see 'em going through that type of a season. There's nothing I can do about it, I mean, just sit back and watch it. But, of course, yeah, I feel bad for a lot of those guys, especially the defensive players."
Things might not get better for the Patriots any time soon. They have a bye week, then travel to face the Arizona Cardinals (6-6) and the Buffalo Bills (10-2) before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) and the Bills to end the season.
The team could be in contention for the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the season's final week.