Bill Belichick’s New Name for His Boat Seems to Confirm Engagement to Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson seem to be engaged.
A story by the New York Times earlier this week claimed that Jordon Hudson has told at least one person close to her that she and Bill Belichick are engaged and will get married sometime in the future.

Well, now it looks like that news has been confirmed by another source—Belichick's boat.

The legendary football coach has been known to change the name of his boat every time he wins a Super Bowl ring. Now, according to TMZ, he has changed it to another name, going from "Eight Rings" to "One Plus Eight Rings."

You can see the photos of that boat right here.

What a past few months it has been for the 73-year-old coach who has been dating the 24-year-old Hudson for quite some time now. In a few months he'll finally lead the North Carolina Tar Heels out on the field for their first game of the season. And then maybe some months later he'll take that walk down an aisle and marry Hudson.

The two had a nice dinner on the water this week, with Hudson calling Belichick her "old bae" on Instagram:

What a time to be alive.

