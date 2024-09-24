Bill Belichick Loved What Patrick Mahomes Said After Chiefs’ Win Over Falcons
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have gotten off to a perfect 3-0 start in their quest to becoming the first NFL team to ever win three straight Super Bowls. The wins, however, have been far from easy and the road ahead will be a long one for the two-time defending champions.
Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows all about that path and what it takes to be the top team in the league year after year. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Belichick shared what he loved hearing from Mahomes after the Chiefs' hard-fought win over the Falcons.
"One of the things that really jumped out at me is [Sunday] night when they interviewed Mahomes, they’re 3-0 and you could easily sit there and say they’re on course and here we go again with a big win in Atlanta and all that," Belichick said. "But there’s Mahomes talking about how bad they’re playing and how much harder they need to work and improve, and honestly I think that’s the attitude of a champion right there, it just jumps off the screen at you. They won a big game and really what he’s talking about is how much work they have to do and how much better they need to be and how it all starts with him. When he says that and you’re a member of that team it’s hard for you to not take that same attitude and say, 'you know what if Patrick feels like we need to play better and we need to play better then maybe I need to play better, too.' I thought that was great leadership from their leader. "
The Chiefs will look to improve to 4-0 when they travel to Los Angeles this Sunday to face the Chargers.