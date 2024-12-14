Bill Belichick Reportedly Made Unthinkable Call to Jets About Head Coaching Vacancy
Yes, you read that right.
After displaying a well-known hatred towards the Jets over the years—and also going 39–13 against them during his NFL career—Bill Belichick recently called New York about its vacant head coaching job.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Belichick himself called the team "to gauge interest" and was told they were just starting their search.
Belichick, if you remember, had previously served as the head coach of the Jets twice in his career without ever coaching a game. In 1997 he was named interim head coach for six days before New York ultimately hired Bill Parcells, and in 2000 he was hired again when Parcells stepped down. Belichick resigned from the post just a day later by writing "I resign as HC of NYC" on a napkin.
Jones' report follows up a column published on Saturday morning by The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who detailed Belichick's interest in the job:
"About two weeks ago, the New York Jets were informed (and were stunned to learn) that there was interest in their organization coming from none other than … Bill Belichick," Russini wrote. "...For months, Belichick’s inner circle quietly conducted informal conversations with a few teams, testing the waters. A very small circle of people in the Jets building were made aware of his interest, though I was told no meeting or formal conversation ever happened because the UNC opportunity popped up."
Ironically, when the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh back in October after a 2–3 start to the season, Belichick was outwardly critical of not only their decision—but the team's long-time owner Woody Johnson.
"That's kind of what it's been there at the Jets," the 72-year-old explained on ESPN's ManningCast the following Monday. "Barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years. The owner being the owner, just ready, fire, aim."
We'll never know if the two sides would have re-married now that Belichick is in Chapel Hill to coach the North Carolina Tar Heels—but man, what a story that would have been.