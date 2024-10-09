Bill Belichick Ridicules Raiders' Asking Price for Potential Davante Adams Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders are still working through Davante Adams's trade request, but Bill Belichick doesn't seem to believe any deal will get done until the Raiders come down from their current asking price.
Reports indicate Las Vegas is seeking a second-round pick for Adams' services, an asking price which Belichick thinks is significantly too high.
During the latest episode of "Coach," Belichick's television spot with Underdog Fantasy, the former New England Patriots coach discussed Adams and the Raiders and made clear that he feels the star wide receiver doesn't warrant a second-round draft pick in a trade.
"Not for a second-round pick, which supposedly is what they're asking for. I don't see how anybody is going to give up a second-round pick for him. You'd have to feel like Adams is going to take us to the promised land and he's going to get us over the hump this year, because he's also got a big salary," Belichick said.
"It's a tough situation... They've kind of put themselves into it. This wasn't a big secret, this storm's been brewing for a while. The longer you put it off, it seems like the harder it is to get anything done," he added.
Adams is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but it's certainly possible that he's played his last game with the Raiders. The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are among the teams that have reportedly expressed interest in the star pass-catcher, but Belichick indicated that Las Vegas doesn't have a lot of wiggle room when it comes to negotiating. Should they come down from their asking price a bit and present some level of willingness to eat a portion of Adams' contract, it's possible a trade comes to fruition.
This year, Adams has featured in three games, recording 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown. The finances in the deal provide an additional hurdle in any trade, considering he carries a cap hit north of $25 million.