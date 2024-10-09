SI

Bill Belichick Ridicules Raiders' Asking Price for Potential Davante Adams Trade

The coach thinks Las Vegas needs to curb its expectations if a deal is ever going to come to fruition.

Karl Rasmussen

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams enters the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams enters the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are still working through Davante Adams's trade request, but Bill Belichick doesn't seem to believe any deal will get done until the Raiders come down from their current asking price.

Reports indicate Las Vegas is seeking a second-round pick for Adams' services, an asking price which Belichick thinks is significantly too high.

During the latest episode of "Coach," Belichick's television spot with Underdog Fantasy, the former New England Patriots coach discussed Adams and the Raiders and made clear that he feels the star wide receiver doesn't warrant a second-round draft pick in a trade.

"Not for a second-round pick, which supposedly is what they're asking for. I don't see how anybody is going to give up a second-round pick for him. You'd have to feel like Adams is going to take us to the promised land and he's going to get us over the hump this year, because he's also got a big salary," Belichick said.

"It's a tough situation... They've kind of put themselves into it. This wasn't a big secret, this storm's been brewing for a while. The longer you put it off, it seems like the harder it is to get anything done," he added.

Adams is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but it's certainly possible that he's played his last game with the Raiders. The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are among the teams that have reportedly expressed interest in the star pass-catcher, but Belichick indicated that Las Vegas doesn't have a lot of wiggle room when it comes to negotiating. Should they come down from their asking price a bit and present some level of willingness to eat a portion of Adams' contract, it's possible a trade comes to fruition.

This year, Adams has featured in three games, recording 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown. The finances in the deal provide an additional hurdle in any trade, considering he carries a cap hit north of $25 million.

More on Davante Adams's Trade Request

manual

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL