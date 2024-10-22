Bill Belichick Shreds Giants' Front Office After Losing to Saquon Barkley, Eagles
Once again, Bill Belichick nailed his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, this time by taking a big swipe at the New York Giants.
Belichick joined the show on Monday to discuss the week's NFL action and wound up talking about the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-3 thrashing of the Giants. Former Giant Saquon Barkley dominated that game and Belichick was puzzled as to how New York let him walk in the offseason.
Belichick said, "Saquon was their best player. For a couple million dollars more they could have kept him, I guess. Instead, they got a guard or somebody, I don't know."
He continued, "The offensive line doesn't look very good. They're playing a guy at left tackle who shouldn't be playing left tackle. Evan Neal was drafted in the first round, he doesn't play. They have some UFA guards that are pretty suspect. It's a tough line."
Yeah, I think it's safe to say Belichick doesn't like what the Giants' front office has done.
On Sunday, Barkley went off. He rushed for 176 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, and added two receptions for 11 yards. It was a monster day.
Barkley signed a three-year, $37 million deal with the Eagles this offseason and, apparently, the Giants couldn't match that offer. They surely regret that decision now.