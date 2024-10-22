SI

Bill Belichick Shreds Giants' Front Office After Losing to Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Ryan Phillips

Barkley rushed for 176 yards on Sunday against the Giants.
Barkley rushed for 176 yards on Sunday against the Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Once again, Bill Belichick nailed his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, this time by taking a big swipe at the New York Giants.

Belichick joined the show on Monday to discuss the week's NFL action and wound up talking about the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-3 thrashing of the Giants. Former Giant Saquon Barkley dominated that game and Belichick was puzzled as to how New York let him walk in the offseason.

Belichick said, "Saquon was their best player. For a couple million dollars more they could have kept him, I guess. Instead, they got a guard or somebody, I don't know."

He continued, "The offensive line doesn't look very good. They're playing a guy at left tackle who shouldn't be playing left tackle. Evan Neal was drafted in the first round, he doesn't play. They have some UFA guards that are pretty suspect. It's a tough line."

Yeah, I think it's safe to say Belichick doesn't like what the Giants' front office has done.

On Sunday, Barkley went off. He rushed for 176 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, and added two receptions for 11 yards. It was a monster day.

Barkley signed a three-year, $37 million deal with the Eagles this offseason and, apparently, the Giants couldn't match that offer. They surely regret that decision now.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL