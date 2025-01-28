Bill Belichick Gave Special Advice to Andy Reid Ahead of Chiefs’ Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have a golden opportunity to do what no other NFL team has ever done and win their third consecutive Super Bowl when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Before the big game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid received a friendly piece of advice from the coach of the team that last came closest to the three-peat: Bill Belichick, who nearly won three in a row with the New England Patriots (2003 and ‘04, with a divisional round exit in '05).
Reid found some time to chat with Belichick about potentially making NFL history this winter—and the UNC football coach would know a thing or two about that more than anyone.
With Super Bowl LIX coming up in a few weeks, Reid was asked for his perspective on the potential three-peat on the Let’s Go podcast with Belichick and Jim Gray.
“You don’t really think about all of that until the media asks you,” Reid said. “You’re just in the grind, you’re trying to find the next first down, stopping the next team… You’re so busy doing that that maybe you look back on it when you’re retired or so and you go, ‘Wow, that was something really special.’ But right now, you’re into the guys, you’re into the team, trying to make the right calls, and so on.”
Belichick then gave Reid some pointers on how to handle the big moment:
“That’s why you’re winning, Andy,” Belichick said. “Don’t look back. Don’t look ahead. Just stay in the moment and keep winning. You’re doing a great job, just stay in the moment.”
Reid notched his 28th career postseason win after the Chiefs’ AFC championship victory over the Buffalo Bills and is just three away from Belichick’s record of 31 for most ever for an NFL head coach. The Chiefs coach has six total Super Bowl appearances to Belichick’s nine.
With history on the line this February, it’s difficult not to notice the similarities between the Chiefs’ and Patriots’ dynasties which have produced, respectively, two of the greatest quarterbacks and two of the greatest coaches of all time. Patrick Mahomes and Co. could also tie the Pats’ record of 10 straight playoff victories if they win the Super Bowl—but that would just be icing on top of the three-peat sundae.