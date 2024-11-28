Bill Belichick Will Never Forget the 'Butt Fumble', Thanksgiving Win vs. Jets
Football—and specifically NFL football—is synonymous with Thanksgiving. That's why on his latest episode of the COACH podcast, Bill Belichick and confidants Michael Lombardi and Matt Patricia opened by reminiscing about their favorite Turkey Day memories.
"Thanksgiving week," said Lombardi, the show's host. "There's nothing better than football, friends, family, coming together."
The three went on to talk about Belichick's three Thanksgiving Day wins with the Patriots: A win over the Lions in 2002, another in '10, and of course, their '12 win over the Jets—otherwise known as the "Butt Fumble game".
"And then we had that Thursday night Thanksgiving game in New York," Belichick said, sporting a wry smile. "The legendary 'Butt Fumble game.'"
Said exchange can be found at the 5:00 minute mark of the episode:
For those unfamiliar: In the process of New England taking a 35-0 first-half lead, Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez ran into the backside of his center, Brandon Moore, causing a fumble that was ultimately returned for a touchdown by safety Steve Gregory.
Still unfamiliar? Here's a look:
"It's great to win on Thanksgiving, I'll say that," the GOAT exclaimed to finish the segment, before repeating: "It's great to win on Thanksgiving."
The Patriots won said game 49-19.
Belichick and the Jets: A rivalry as old as time—and one that will seemingly never end.