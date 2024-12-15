Bill Cowher Hilariously Burns J.J. Watt When Asking Him to Hold Super Bowl Ring
Bill Cowher woke up and chose violence on Sunday morning during the CBS NFL pregame show.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach got out his Super Bowl XL ring and asked former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt to hold it for him real quick. But, it was the comment that came after that shocked their fellow CBS coworkers.
"I don't think you've ever seen one of these things," Cowher said to Watt.
Nate Burleson reacted right away: "Whoa! Coach!" Watt took the comment well as he smiled and held the ring. What a burn.
Watt played 12 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals. He reached the postseason six times in his career, but his teams never advanced past the divisional round. So, Cowher is right. Watt hasn't been that close to a Super Bowl ring.