SI

Bill Cowher Hilariously Burns J.J. Watt When Asking Him to Hold Super Bowl Ring

Nate Burleson couldn't believe Cowher's comment.

Madison Williams

Bill Cowher hands J.J. Watt his Super Bowl XL ring.
Bill Cowher hands J.J. Watt his Super Bowl XL ring. / NFL on CBS/Screengrab

Bill Cowher woke up and chose violence on Sunday morning during the CBS NFL pregame show.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach got out his Super Bowl XL ring and asked former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt to hold it for him real quick. But, it was the comment that came after that shocked their fellow CBS coworkers.

"I don't think you've ever seen one of these things," Cowher said to Watt.

Nate Burleson reacted right away: "Whoa! Coach!" Watt took the comment well as he smiled and held the ring. What a burn.

Watt played 12 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals. He reached the postseason six times in his career, but his teams never advanced past the divisional round. So, Cowher is right. Watt hasn't been that close to a Super Bowl ring.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL