Bill Murray Tells Classic Story About Drinking With the ’85 Bears on 'ManningCast'
Bill Murray was the first guest to join Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on ESPN's ManningCast during the 2025 season. Maybe the world's most beloved Chicago sports fan, Murray was easily convinced to predict the Bears would win the Super Bowl this season.
Then he talked about being there for the last Chicago Super Bowl during the 1985 season. Peyton and Eli showed a clip of Murray on the sideline at the 1985 NFC Championship game, and then Murray told a story about hanging out with Bears defensive linemen Steve McMichael and Dan Hampton the night before the Super Bowl.
"They enjoyed it. I never saw a team have so much fun doing it," said Murray. "They were crazy, funny people. I think Steve McMichael, may he rest in peace, is one of the funniest people I've ever met in my life. And he could entertain nonstop for hours. You didn't have to do anything but watch him. And I remember being at the Super Bowl, the night before the Super Bowl, down in New Orleans that year. And I was with Dan and Steve—Dan Hampton and Steve McMichael—and we were sitting at a place and they were drinking 7 and 7's..."
Murray then stopped to gulp down a glass of water quickly.
"Like that," he continued. "And I got so scared thinking people are gonna think I'm getting these people drunk, but that's sort of what they had to do just to calm down. They drank ‘em like water and then they went out and won 46-10. So I recommend it to any young kid that wants to succeed."
McMichael and and Hampton each recorded one of the Bears seven sacks in Super Bowl XX, and Hampton added two tackles and recovered a fumble. The Bears defense gave up just 123 yards and caused six turnovers.