Bill O’Brien Told a Funny Story About Bill Belichick’s Stinky Feet While With Patriots

Ryan Phillips

O'Brien was Belichick's offensive coordinator with the Patriots in 2023. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
There are few things more fun than a Bill Belichick story.

On this week's episode of the Games with Names podcast, host Julian Edelman welcomed Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien for an interview. Among other things, O'Brien told an absolutely hilarious story about how bad Belichick's feet smelled.

O'Brien was an offensive assistant with the New England Patriots under Belichick from 2007 through 2011, then again for the 2023 season. He mostly worked with the quarterbacks, which is what his story centered around.

The 54-year-old explained that Belichick would wear shoes without socks and occasionally take them off during meetings. On one occasion, he joined a quarterback meeting with Tom Brady and backup Matt Cassel. Cassel smelled something awful after the head coach sat down. He couldn't figure out what it was, then asked Belichick if it was his feet. In typical Belichick fashion, he looked right at his quarterback and said, "Cassel, just shut the f--- up."

Yeah, that sounds about right.

As long as he was winning, I'm not sure anyone really minded what Belichick's hygiene was like. People will excuse a lot when you win six Super Bowls for a franchise.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

