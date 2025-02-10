Bill Simmons Makes Bold Prediction About the 2025 New England Patriots
The New England Patriots did not play in the Super Bowl this year because they went 4-13 and finished with one of the worst records in the NFL. They were the last place team in the AFC East, a division that featured three sub-.500 teams.
Still, optimism is high for Patriots fans because Drake Maye is a Pro Bowl quarterback with a mythical reputation and they got a whole new coaching staff. And no fan is higher on the 2025 Patriots than one Bill Simmons.
On his latest podcast Simmons was presented with the fact that Vegas odds suggested the Patriots would be the fourth worst team in the NFL next season. Simmons, flying high off a Chiefs loss that cemented Tom Brady's place above Patrick Mahomes in the all-time quarterback rankings, explained that would not be the case.
"I promise you we won't be the fourth worst team," said Simmons. "We're going to go 10-7 next year. Yeah, we're going 10-7 next year."
This season every team that won 10 games made the playoffs in the AFC. What a turnaround that would be from 4-13.