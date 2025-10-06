Bills Benched WR Keon Coleman for First Series of Loss to Patriots
The Bills benched wide receiver Keon Coleman for the first series of their 23-20 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Sean McDermott said the following day that Coleman was sidelined for that series due to "head coach discpline," based on something that happened during the practice week. He did not specify further.
"We expect more. And he has shown growth this year," McDermott told reporters on Monday. "We are looking for more consistency."
In the loss to the Patriots, Coleman caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. He also fumbled the football in the first half. Overall on the season, he has caught 21 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
This is not the first time that Coleman has been benched during a game for disciplinary reasons. Last season, his rookie year, he was benched during the first quarter of their win over the Jaguars after he was late to a meeting.
Notably, Coleman wasn't the only NFL receiver benched for part of a game on Sunday. Vikings wideout Jordan Addison was benched for the first quarter of their win over the Browns after he missed a walkthrough during the week.