Bills Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Helmets for Special Home Game This Season
The Buffalo Bills will be playing their final season in Highmark Stadium this season, as their new home right next door to it will open in 2026. And they've found a pretty awesome way to celebrate the move when they host the Jets in what will be their last home game of the regular season.
The team announced on Tuesday that in Week 18 the Bills will wear the old red helmets that were worn by the franchise from 1987 to 2001, a stretch that included four straight trips to the Super Bowl by some legendary teams led by Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.
"There's no better way to celebrate our fans and honor our team's history by bringing back the red helmets," said Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli. "The Bills provided this region with some of the most incredible moments in franchise history in the 1990s wearing these helmets and we feel this is a great way to commemorate the closing of Highmark Stadium in our regular season finale,"
The team shared this video with the news:
Here's another look at them:
That's going to be a fun game in Buffalo.