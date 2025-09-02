Bills Bringing Back Former Star Receiver to Practice Squad
The Bills are bringing back wide receiver Gabe Davis after his one season with the Jaguars, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. Davis will start on Buffalo's practice squad as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus he suffered last season.
Davis was released by Jacksonville back in May, and he met with various other NFL teams before landing with his former squad. Davis played for the Bills from 2020-23, his first four years in the NFL.
Over his four seasons in Buffalo, Davis totaled 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns on 163 receptions. In 2022 and '23, Davis was quarterback Josh Allen's second top target behind Stefon Diggs, who is now a Patriot. With Diggs gone, Allen has a trio of receivers—Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer—to throw to this upcoming season.
Once Davis seems ready to return to action, he will likely be put in the Bills' active roster to become one of Allen's top targets.