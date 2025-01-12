Bills DB Had Very Smart Answer for How Buffalo Shook Off Denver’s Early TD
The Buffalo Bills won their AFC wild card game against the Denver Broncos, 31-7, on Sunday to advance to advance to the divisional round for the fifth straight season.
The Bills scored the final 31 points of the game, but fell behind very early when Bo Nix hit Troy Franklin for a 43-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes into the first quarter on just the team's fifth play from scrimmage.
In the locker room after the game Buffalo cornerback Rasul Douglas was asked how the team kept a positive mindset after such a bad start. His answer perfectly explained the Bills' mentality and should give everyone something to consider going forward.
"Easy," said Douglas. "There's 58 more minutes left in that game. You can't harp on two minutes. You know what I mean? You can have a bad day for four minutes, do you say you had a whole bad day? You got 23 more hours and some change to change it so that's how we look at it."
Just stay positive. Sometimes you've got 58 minutes and Josh Allen. Positivity is that simple.