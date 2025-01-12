Bo Nix, Troy Franklin Made Wild NFL Playoff History on Broncos' Long TD vs. Bills
The Denver Broncos jumped out to a 7-0 lead in their wild card game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Denver came into the game as the seven-seed and had to travel to Western New York to take on a team that won 13 games in the regular season.
Sometimes it's good to be too young to know you should be intimidated. And that's exactly what happened on Denver's first possession as rookie quarterback Bo Nix connected with rookie wide receiver Troy Franklin for a 43-yard touchdown pass just over two minutes into the game.
As cool as it to see a quarterback throw a perfect long bomb to a reciever in any situation, this one was actually historic. A rookie quarterback has never thrown a touchdown pass to a rookie receiver in NFL playoff history.
This is one of those stats that seems unbelievable and yet makes perfect sense.